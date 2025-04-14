Sony increases PS5 price by 11% in Europe, 10% in UK

Sony announced it will raise the price of its PlayStation 5 console in several key markets, including Europe, Britain, Australia, and New Zealand, citing the effects of high inflation and volatile exchange rates.

The cost of the PS5 model without a disc drive will increase by 11% to 499.99 euros ($569.59) starting April 14, while in Britain, the same device will see a 10% hike to 429.99 pounds ($566.90).

The move comes as electronics manufacturers globally are grappling with economic challenges, including trade disruptions linked to tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Fluctuations in global trade and supply chains are pressuring companies to adjust pricing strategies in response to higher costs.

Separately, Nintendo announced earlier this month that it is delaying the start of pre-orders for its new Switch 2 gaming console in the United States as it assesses the potential impact of the tariffs. The Switch 2, priced at $449.99 in the U.S., is the highly anticipated successor to Nintendo’s hit hybrid Switch device and is scheduled for launch on June 5.