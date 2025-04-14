Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Sony increases PS5 price by 11% in Europe, 10% in UK

The move comes as electronics manufacturers globally are grappling with economic challenges, including trade disruptions

By Monitoring Desk

Sony announced it will raise the price of its PlayStation 5 console in several key markets, including Europe, Britain, Australia, and New Zealand, citing the effects of high inflation and volatile exchange rates.

The cost of the PS5 model without a disc drive will increase by 11% to 499.99 euros ($569.59) starting April 14, while in Britain, the same device will see a 10% hike to 429.99 pounds ($566.90).

The move comes as electronics manufacturers globally are grappling with economic challenges, including trade disruptions linked to tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Fluctuations in global trade and supply chains are pressuring companies to adjust pricing strategies in response to higher costs.

Separately, Nintendo announced earlier this month that it is delaying the start of pre-orders for its new Switch 2 gaming console in the United States as it assesses the potential impact of the tariffs. The Switch 2, priced at $449.99 in the U.S., is the highly anticipated successor to Nintendo’s hit hybrid Switch device and is scheduled for launch on June 5.

Previous article
U.S. regulators seek to unwind Meta’s Instagram and WhatsApp deals
Next article
Alphabet, Nvidia invest in OpenAI co-founder Sutskever’s SSI, source says
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.