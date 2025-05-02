Bank Alfalah completes divestiture of its stake in Alfalah Securities

Bank Alfalah has successfully completed the sale of its entire 95.59% shareholding in Alfalah Securities (Private) Limited to Optimus Capital Management (Private) Limited, according to an official announcement made by the bank on Friday.

The transaction, which has been completed as of April 30, 2025, follows the approval granted by the bank’s shareholders during its 33rd Annual General Meeting held on March 20, 2025.

With the completion of the deal, Bank Alfalah no longer holds any stake in Alfalah Securities, marking the end of its relationship with the securities firm.

The sale involves 324,999,912 shares of Alfalah Securities, which now belong to Optimus Capital Management.

This divestiture process has been executed in full compliance with all relevant legal and regulatory requirements. The bank’s decision to exit its shareholding in Alfalah Securities reflects a shift in its strategic focus.

Bank Alfalah has confirmed that this sale concludes Alfalah Securities’ status as an associated undertaking of the bank, signaling a new phase in its corporate structure.