Merit Packaging receives fourth Expression of Interest for flexible unit, evaluation continues

Company to keep stakeholders updated on further developments regarding the flexible unit

By News Desk

Merit Packaging Limited has announced that it has received a fourth Expression of Interest (EOI) from another party regarding its flexible unit.

The company disclosed the information in a notification issued on May 2, 2025, under Section 96 and Section 131 of the Securities Act, 2015.

This development follows the company’s previous disclosures from February and March 2025 regarding ongoing discussions related to the flexible unit.

While the name of the interested party was not revealed, the company stated that the negotiations are still in progress.

Merit Packaging has assured its stakeholders that it will continue to provide updates on the matter as further developments take place.

The company has emphasized its commitment to keeping all relevant parties informed, as per the legal requirements set by the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

