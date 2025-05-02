OMC sales jump 32% YoY in April as economic activity rebounds

Pakistan’s Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) recorded a strong rebound in sales during April 2025, posting a 32% year-on-year (YoY) increase to 1.46 million tons, according to a report released by Arif Habib Limited (AHL) on Friday. This also marks a 20% rise on a month-on-month (MoM) basis from 1.22 million tons in March 2025, highlighting renewed demand amid signs of economic recovery.

The cumulative sales for the first ten months of the fiscal year (10MFY25) rose to 13.22 million tons, up 6% compared to 12.44 million tons recorded in the same period of FY24.

Motor Spirit (MS) and High-Speed Diesel (HSD) were key contributors to the surge. MS sales reached 660,000 tons in April, rising 24% YoY and 14% MoM. HSD followed closely with a 33% YoY and 28% MoM increase to 620,000 tons. Furnace Oil (FO), though declining in broader trends, posted a sharp rebound in April with sales rising 182% YoY and 55% MoM to 80,000 tons.

Among major players, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) led the market with April sales of 620,000 tons, up 12% YoY and 22% MoM. Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) also recorded healthy growth, with volumes reaching 130,000 tons—up 28% YoY and 20% MoM—driven by gains in HSD and FO. Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited (WAFI) reported 100,000 tons in sales, increasing 23% YoY and 14% MoM.

HASCOL Petroleum showed the highest YoY jump among listed entities, clocking in at 50,000 tons—up 76% from April 2024—though slightly down by 4% from the previous month.

The uptick across the board signals an encouraging trend for the downstream oil sector, bolstered by improved industrial and transport activity across the country.