Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt directs gas companies to begin billing captive power users under new grid levy

Collection for February 2025 to proceed under recently promulgated ordinance

By Monitoring Desk

The federal government has instructed gas utilities to initiate billing of captive power consumers under the newly enacted Grid (Captive Power Plants) Levy Ordinance, 2025. The move marks the formal commencement of levy collection from captive power users for the month of February 2025.

According to a directive issued by the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), the billing must be carried out in accordance with Section 3 of the ordinance, which mandates a levy on gas consumption by captive power plants not connected to the national grid.

The letter further directed relevant gas distribution companies to ensure compliance without delay and urgently report the total amount already billed or to be billed to the concerned authorities.

The ordinance, promulgated earlier this year, is part of a broader energy sector reform agenda aimed at discouraging inefficient captive power generation and encouraging industrial consumers to shift toward the national electricity grid.

Previous article
Govt collects Rs18/litre petroleum levy since March, aims to raise Rs90 billion by fiscal year end
Next article
IMF declines India’s request to revisit Pakistan’s loan, board to meet on May 9
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.