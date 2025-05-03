Punjab CM sets June 30 deadline for completion of Lahore Development projects

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed senior provincial officials to ensure the Lahore Development Plan is completed on schedule, setting specific monthly deadlines for the various projects under the plan.

During a meeting to review the progress of these projects, she conducted a virtual inspection and emphasized the need for timely execution.

She announced that the Lahore Municipal Corporation would be responsible for the construction and rehabilitation of 3,705 streets, with a completion deadline set for June 30.

Additionally, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has been tasked with completing work on 230 streets, and 1,573 more streets under its jurisdiction must also be finished by the same deadline.

The chief minister also highlighted that Phase-II of the Lahore Development Plan focuses on street construction and repair in Allama Iqbal, Aziz Bhatti, and Wagah Towns.

Maryam Nawaz stressed the importance of adhering to these timelines, noting that any delays would have a direct impact on the daily lives of citizens. “I consider myself accountable to the public and cannot tolerate any difficulty for them,” she stated.

In a separate engagement, the chief minister met with the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Pakistan, Henny de Vries, alongside Dutch hockey legend Floris Jan Bovelander and Pakistani-origin footballer Kayanat Bokhari. During the meeting, she discussed the historic and growing relations between Pakistan and the Netherlands, particularly in trade, agriculture, education, and capacity building.

Maryam Nawaz also praised the bilateral trade volume, which has reached $2.3 billion, and emphasized the potential for further economic cooperation between the two countries.

“Promoting women’s participation and empowerment is my foremost priority,” she added, underscoring the importance of mutual cooperation in various sectors, including sports and cultural exchange.