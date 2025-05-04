Pakistan crypto council puts nation on global blockchain map in just 50 days

In just 50 days since its launch on March 14, 2025, the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) has made significant strides in positioning the country as a credible player in the global cryptocurrency landscape.

Supported by the government, the council’s swift progress has surprised many observers, particularly in a region where regulatory inertia often slows innovation. The PCC has already signed major international agreements, appointed world-class advisors, and begun drafting a comprehensive regulatory framework, all while promoting Pakistan as a hub for blockchain-based financial solutions.

One of the council’s most notable achievements is the appointment of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) as a strategic advisor. CZ’s extensive experience in global compliance, crypto infrastructure, and blockchain adoption offers the PCC and Pakistan an unparalleled advantage.

Pakistan is currently the only country in the region to bring a figure of CZ’s stature into national crypto advisory, signaling its serious intent to lead in digital finance.

Adding to its growing profile, the PCC has entered into a Letter of Intent with World Liberty Financial (WLF), a US-backed blockchain initiative associated with former President Donald Trump. This agreement marks the first time a US crypto project has signed a formal partnership with any institution in Pakistan.

The WLF delegation, led by Zachary Witkoff, son of real estate magnate and former envoy Steve Witkoff, aims to collaborate on developing stablecoins, DeFi platforms, and cross-border blockchain infrastructure tailored for Pakistan’s unique needs.

The timing of these agreements has amplified their global impact, especially as regional tensions escalate. The deal with WLF has been widely covered in both international and regional media, including Indian outlets, which have taken note of Pakistan’s accelerating progress in contrast to India’s more conservative and tax-heavy approach to digital assets.

PCC CEO Bilal Bin Saqib has also held meetings with Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad bin Hajji Hasan to explore opportunities for collaboration in blockchain technology and Shariah-compliant finance. The discussions focused on a potential Pakistan-Malaysia Digital Finance Partnership to develop regulatory frameworks aligned with both FATF standards and Islamic financial principles.

This partnership could see Pakistan and Malaysia jointly pioneer digital asset regulation in the Muslim world.

Domestically, the PCC is in discussions with international Bitcoin mining companies to set up operations in Pakistan, leveraging the country’s surplus electricity. Several sites are currently under review to establish AI data centres and crypto mining facilities.

At the same time, the council is exploring the tokenisation of real-world assets such as land and commodities to bring them onto blockchain platforms and unlock new streams of economic productivity.

The PCC is also finalising a FATF-compliant regulatory framework built with input from international experts. This framework focuses on risk-based compliance, anti-money laundering standards, and sustainable innovation policies, with an implementation timeline that places Pakistan ahead of many developing nations.

Global leaders in the blockchain space are taking note. Justin Sun, founder of TRON, which has a market capitalisation of over $24 billion, has accepted an invitation to visit Pakistan. Other crypto entrepreneurs and institutional investors are also expressing interest in engaging with the PCC and exploring opportunities within Pakistan.

While India’s punitive 30 percent tax on crypto has pushed much of its trading volume offshore, Pakistan’s structured and proactive strategy is positioning it to capture regional liquidity, talent, and technological innovation. The PCC’s rapid rise marks a turning point for Pakistan’s digital economy, challenging outdated narratives of digital isolation and signalling a new era of crypto diplomacy and financial leadership in South Asia.