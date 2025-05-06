Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Cabinet committee finalizes 63 regulatory reforms to improve business procedures

Reforms to be implemented within 15 to 90 days; focus on simplification, automation, and removal of redundant requirements

By Monitoring Desk

The first meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Regulatory Reforms (CCoRR) was held on Tuesday to implement the prime minister’s directives aimed at improving the country’s regulatory framework for ease of doing business.

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh and attended by Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan.

The committee conducted a detailed review of proposed regulatory reforms. After discussions, it approved 63 measures for implementation, with timelines ranging from 15 to 90 days.

The approved reforms focus on automating regulatory processes, simplifying procedures, and eliminating redundant rules and licenses. The aim is to facilitate business operations and enhance opportunities for employment.

Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh stated that these reforms are part of the government’s efforts to support the prime minister’s vision for improving the ease of doing business, creating jobs, and supporting economic development.

Previous article
Gas price hike likely as supply woes persist, Senate panel told
Next article
PM orders expressway-level upgrade of Karachi-Chaman highway to accelerate Balochistan’s development
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.