Cabinet committee finalizes 63 regulatory reforms to improve business procedures

The first meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Regulatory Reforms (CCoRR) was held on Tuesday to implement the prime minister’s directives aimed at improving the country’s regulatory framework for ease of doing business.

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh and attended by Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan.

The committee conducted a detailed review of proposed regulatory reforms. After discussions, it approved 63 measures for implementation, with timelines ranging from 15 to 90 days.

The approved reforms focus on automating regulatory processes, simplifying procedures, and eliminating redundant rules and licenses. The aim is to facilitate business operations and enhance opportunities for employment.

Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh stated that these reforms are part of the government’s efforts to support the prime minister’s vision for improving the ease of doing business, creating jobs, and supporting economic development.