CSM to introduce Riddara RD6 electric pickup truck in Pakistan

Capital Smart Motors (CSM) is set to introduce the Riddara RD6 electric pickup truck in Pakistan, marking the arrival of a new product from Radar Auto, a company under the Geely Auto Group.

CSM shared the announcement through a social media post, emphasizing the company’s aim to set a new standard in electric mobility. The post stated that the vehicle is “built to lead” and “coming to take over,” underscoring the company’s strong expectations for the brand’s success in the market.

This move follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last week between CSM and Geely, representing a strategic collaboration to advance electric mobility in Pakistan.

Globally, Riddara RD6 is available in rear-wheel (4×2) and all-wheel drive (4WD) configurations. It offers a range of 373 km to 455 km (CLTC), accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 to 7.3 seconds, supports a towing capacity of up to 3000 kg, and provides a payload capacity between 755 kg and 865 kg.

Radar Auto operates under Radar New Energy Automobile (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Geely Auto Group, which is part of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. Geely also owns international brands such as Volvo, Lotus, Zeekr, Lynk & Co, and Geely Auto.

With Riddara, Geely is introducing an outdoor-focused electric vehicle brand to the local market.

CSM is a new venture from Habib Rafiq Engineering (HRL), a company with extensive experience in infrastructure, industrial development, and real estate, including projects like Capital Smart City and Lahore Smart City. According to the company, CSM plans to introduce several other Geely EV brands in Pakistan, including Zeekr (premium electric vehicles) and Farizon (commercial EVs), though specific launch dates for these models have not yet been announced.