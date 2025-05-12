Sign inSubscribe
Foreign smartphone shipments to China plunge 50% in March

CAICT data shows that shipments dropped 49.6% YoY, declining to 1.887 million units from 3.747 million in March 2024

By Monitoring Desk

Shipments of foreign-branded smartphones in China, including Apple Inc.’s iPhones, fell by nearly half in March compared to the same period last year, according to data released Monday by a government-affiliated research body.

Figures from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed that shipments dropped 49.6% year over year, declining to 1.887 million units from 3.747 million in March 2024.

The sharp decline underscores growing competitive pressure from domestic smartphone makers like Huawei and Xiaomi, as well as potential shifts in consumer sentiment amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties.

Apple, which has faced regulatory challenges and rising scrutiny in China, remains one of the top foreign brands affected by the downturn.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

