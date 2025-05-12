Sign inSubscribe
Exports

Pakistan to begin mango exports on May 25, targeting $90 million in earnings

As the world’s fourth-largest mango exporter, Pakistan continues to dominate key markets, with significant contributions from GCC countries

By News Desk

The government has set May 25 as the start date for mango exports for the 2025 season, as outlined in a circular issued by the Ministry of Commerce. 

The export conditions will remain in line with the Export Policy Order, with discussions among stakeholders helping determine the timing.

Pakistan, the world’s fourth-largest mango exporter and sixth-largest producer, produces around 1.88 million metric tons of mangoes annually. Of this, approximately 6-7%—or 0.13 to 0.16 million tons—are exported to nearly 79 countries. 

The majority of these exports, about 75%, are directed to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which remain a key market for Pakistani mangoes.

The UAE, Afghanistan, and Iran are some of the largest recipients in the GCC, while the UK and the USA also receive significant quantities of mangoes from Pakistan. Afghanistan plays an important role as a transit hub, facilitating mango exports to Central Asia.

In the last season, Pakistan earned over $90 million in foreign exchange from mango exports, and the same target is expected for this year. The export of mangoes remains an essential contributor to the country’s agricultural economy, with the fruit’s global demand continuing to rise, especially in the Middle East and other international markets.

News Desk
News Desk

