Pakistan, US explore tech diplomacy as crypto council meets acting envoy

Meeting highlights youth empowerment, Web3 collaboration, and future AI partnerships between US institutions and Pakistani innovators

By Monitoring Desk

In a significant push toward digital cooperation, Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council, held a meeting on Thursday with Acting US Ambassador to Pakistan Natalia Baker to explore joint opportunities in blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and youth development, according to an official statement.

The discussion underscored the need to harness Pakistan’s young and tech-savvy population by providing them with skills in frontier technologies and establishing direct connections with leading US institutions and innovation hubs.

“Pakistan is home to one of the world’s youngest populations — eager, ambitious, and ready to lead the future of Web3 and AI,” said Saqib.
 “This is the time to invest in them, to connect them with global leaders, and to create real pipelines of opportunity between the U.S. and Pakistan.”

The two sides discussed the launch of collaborative programs, including talent exchanges, strategic memorandums of understanding (MOUs), and long-term cooperation between US tech firms and Pakistani startups.

The council reiterated Pakistan’s aspirations to become a globally recognized innovation hub, with blockchain and AI at the heart of its future economic strategy. Saqib noted that using blockchain technology as a tool of diplomacy, education, and empowerment would help position Pakistan’s youth at the leading edge of the global digital transformation.

The meeting represents a growing trend of technology-driven diplomacy, as Pakistan seeks to strengthen its ties with the US through shared interests in the evolving digital economy.

