Pakistan outlines six trade routes to connect Central Asia with Europe and Russia

At Kazan Forum, minister highlights strategic road and rail links via China, Iran, and Afghanistan to boost regional connectivity and economic integration

By APP

Pakistan has identified six prospective trade corridors that would connect Central Asia to Europe and Russia through strategic land links via China, Afghanistan, and Iran. These proposed routes include road networks stretching from Karachi to Moscow through China and Kazakhstan, as well as a corridor from Gwadar to Moscow via Afghanistan, and another route passing through Turkmenistan and Iran to Azerbaijan and onward to Russia.

Speaking at the closing session of the Kazan Forum, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan stressed that Pakistan’s ambition goes beyond serving as a mere transit route between South and Central Asia. “Pakistan aims to act as an economic bridge,” he stated, according to an official press release.

He emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to regional collaboration, citing recent international agreements and the country’s active involvement in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Among the major infrastructure projects he highlighted was the Mazar-i-Sharif to Kohat Railway, estimated to cost around $633 million.

Khan pointed out that the Gwadar Port has already commenced cargo and shipment operations and is set to provide Central Asian nations with direct access to warm-water ports.

Reiterating Pakistan’s focus on strengthening North-South connectivity, the minister described the Sukkur–Hyderabad M-6 Motorway as a key investment priority in the country’s communications infrastructure. He further noted that since 2023, the National Logistics Cell (NLC) has been operating cargo transport services to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

To support trade and investment, Pakistan also introduced Visa-On-Arrival services for citizens of 126 countries in August last year, he added.

Khan elaborated on Pakistan’s broader strategy to link major urban centers like Karachi, Quetta, and Gwadar with Central Asia and Europe through overland road systems. He also disclosed that a pilot project is underway to establish a railway line to Russia via Iran.

Welcoming the Kazan Forum, the minister expressed Pakistan’s strong commitment to advancing regional development and thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for hosting the event. He also extended appreciation to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin and Minister of Transport Roman Starovoyt for their hospitality.

On the forum’s sidelines, Minister Khan held a bilateral meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Khusnullin, joined by high-level delegations from both countries. Their discussions focused on expanding cooperation in multiple areas, with a particular focus on investment opportunities in the communications sector.

Abdul Aleem Khan conveyed Pakistan’s keen interest in forming a wide-ranging partnership with Russia. In response, Deputy Prime Minister Khusnullin welcomed Pakistan’s participation in the forum and reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to regional cooperation, expressing interest in deepening ties in economic, cultural, and other sectors.

APP
APP

