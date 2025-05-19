Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP launches ‘Go Cashless’ drive in cattle markets ahead of Eidul Adha

Campaign aims to promote digital payments in 54 markets nationwide; transaction limits temporarily raised to facilitate buyers and sellers

By Monitoring Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has initiated a nationwide “Go Cashless” campaign to promote digital payment solutions in cattle markets ahead of Eidul Adha.

Running from May 19 until the eve of Eid, the campaign is intended to reduce reliance on cash and boost the use of digital financial services for purchasing sacrificial animals and covering related costs.

“In partnership with the banking industry, the SBP is enabling digital payment solutions in 54 designated cattle markets across the country,” the central bank said in a statement.

Digital transactions will be accepted for a range of services, including the purchase of livestock, water, animal feed, and parking fees.

Building on similar efforts launched during Eidul Adha last year, this year’s initiative seeks to further expand digital adoption among merchants and consumers.

To facilitate large payments, SBP has also temporarily raised transaction limits from May 19 to June 15.

“The public is strongly encouraged to take advantage of these convenient and secure digital financial services,” the SBP added, highlighting that greater digital adoption would support a more efficient and inclusive financial ecosystem in Pakistan.

 

Previous article
KPITB and Sybrid join hands to boost BPO industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Next article
China’s factory output slows in April but holds firm amid trade war turbulence
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

KP launches ‘Khyber Pass Card’ to digitise payments

KP unveils cashless economy roadmap with QR-based Khyber Pass Card, unified payment system, and fintech partnerships to boost transparency and digital access

Poor response in second phase of Power plant auctions

Pakistan launches $37 million climate resilience program amid rising glacier melt threats

Senate unanimously passes Trade Organizations (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.