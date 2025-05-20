Sign inSubscribe
Governance

Govt to launch tariff cut plan in budget 2025-26 under new five-year policy

National Tariff Policy 2025–30 aims to cap duties at 15%, phase out additional and regulatory levies, and promote export-led growth

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD, May 20 — The federal government will begin implementing the first phase of its new tariff reduction plan in the upcoming budget for fiscal year 2025-26, as part of the National Tariff Policy 2025–30, according to a circular issued by the Engineering Development Board (EDB). The plan aims to significantly lower import duties over the next five years to support export-led economic growth.

The circular, dated May 17, 2025, states that the number of customs duty slabs will be reduced from five to four, with a maximum duty rate of 15% by the end of the reform period—down from the current top rate of 20%. The revised slabs under the new policy will be 0%, 5%, 10%, and 15%.

“In line with the Prime Minister’s directions and the strategy for export-led growth, the following tariff reforms will be incorporated in the National Tariff Policy 2025–30: elimination of Additional Customs Duty (ACD) in four years starting FY26, elimination of Regulatory Duty (RD) over five years, phasing out of the Fifth Schedule in five years, reduction to four customs duty slabs, and a cap on maximum customs duty at 15%,” the circular reads.

Currently, Pakistan operates with five duty slabs—0%, 3%, 11%, 16%, and 20%. The 3% slab will be removed, with affected tariff lines moved to either 0% or 5%. The 11% slab will be revised down to 10%, while the 16% slab will be reduced to 15% in the upcoming budget. The highest slab of 20% will be abolished gradually over the five-year period.

The Fifth Schedule of the Customs Act, which governs the import of capital goods and industrial raw materials, will also be phased out by 2030.

The EDB has invited all stakeholders to review the proposed reforms and provide feedback on their potential impact on industrial sectors, product competitiveness, economic growth, and export performance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formally unveiled the broad contours of the National Tariff Policy last week during a high-level meeting, where he described the plan as a turning point for Pakistan’s economic trajectory.

“This is a crucial step toward driving economic growth through a smarter, more equitable trade policy,” the prime minister said, emphasizing that the reforms are designed to create a predictable and business-friendly tariff structure.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to revitalize Pakistan’s economy by boosting industrial competitiveness, encouraging investment, and integrating domestic industries into global value chains.

Previous article
Honda shifts focus to hybrids, scales back EV spending
Next article
GDP growth revised down for first half, Provisional growth for FY25 pegged at 2.68%
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Automobile

Honda shifts focus to hybrids, scales back EV spending

CEO Toshihiro Mibe says the company cut electrification and software spending to 7 trillion yen from 10 trillion yen through 2030

Apple supplier Foxconn commits $1.5 billion to Tamil Nadu unit

SIFC seeks information on projects facing delays or stuck in arbitration

SIFC facilitates $2.3 billion in foreign investment since inception, NA informed

Australia cuts interest rate to 3.85% amid cooling inflation

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.