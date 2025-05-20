Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

KSE-100 drops over 700 points amid IMF-linked budget uncertainty

Index-heavy stocks slide as investors adopt cautious stance ahead of budget announcement

By News Desk

KARACHI, May 21 — The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed persistent selling pressure on Tuesday as concerns over the upcoming federal budget, particularly in relation to IMF conditions, weighed heavily on investor sentiment. The benchmark KSE-100 Index closed down by 718.51 points, or 0.6%, to settle at 118,971.12.

The downturn followed Monday’s tepid session, where the market closed flat after reaching a record intraday high. On Monday, the KSE-100 had touched 120,285.55 points before ending the day at 119,689.63, up just 40 points or 0.03%, signaling early signs of consolidation.

Tuesday’s pressure was broad-based, with heavyweights from the banking, automobile, and energy sectors leading the decline. Notable names trading in the red included MCB, UBL, PSO, SNGPL, MARI, OGDC, PPL, and POL.

“The benchmark index ended the day in the red, as investors treaded cautiously ahead of the upcoming budget announcement. With most developments already factored in, market sentiment remained subdued, awaiting fresh cues that could shift the momentum,” noted Ismail Iqbal Securities in its post-market commentary.

Market participants remain on edge amid expectations that the government’s FY26 budget—slated to be aligned with IMF directives—may include revenue-enhancing measures such as higher taxation and subsidy reforms, potentially affecting corporate profitability.

Analysts expect volatility to persist in the short term as clarity emerges on fiscal targets and sector-specific policies tied to the Fund’s program.

Previous article
AirSial launches direct flights to Dubai from Islamabad and Lahore starting June 2
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Automobile

Honda shifts focus to hybrids, scales back EV spending

CEO Toshihiro Mibe says the company cut electrification and software spending to 7 trillion yen from 10 trillion yen through 2030

Apple supplier Foxconn commits $1.5 billion to Tamil Nadu unit

SIFC seeks information on projects facing delays or stuck in arbitration

SIFC facilitates $2.3 billion in foreign investment since inception, NA informed

Australia cuts interest rate to 3.85% amid cooling inflation

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.