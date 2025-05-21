Deloitte delegation meets Pakistan commerce minister to discuss strategic reforms

A high-level delegation from Deloitte Advisory US, led by Richard Longstaff, met with Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, to discuss strategic reforms, institutional development, and investment facilitation.

Deloitte reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Pakistan’s energy and economic goals through its global expertise. Sofyan Yusufi, Deloitte’s lead advisory partner, stressed the importance of sector-specific, practical initiatives over broad, unfocused strategies.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan highlighted the need for clear priorities and better coordination across ministries, citing past setbacks caused by vague goals and weak implementation. He called for a focus on achievable, pilot-based models and encouraged Deloitte to align efforts with national priorities such as exports, climate resilience, and institutional capacity building.

Yusufi supported a co-development approach with local teams, emphasizing stakeholder engagement and preparedness.

Both parties agreed that success hinges on a strategic framework with clear objectives and active involvement from international partners like the World Bank and IMF. The minister introduced a new Strategic Trade Policy Framework targeting accelerated export growth over the next five years and invited Deloitte to focus its support on priority sectors identified in the framework.

The Deloitte team also recommended the development of a long-term, 30-year industrial vision for Pakistan to avoid fragmented, short-term policies. They noted increasing investor interest in regions such as Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, contingent on clear policy signals.

Digital transformation was another key topic, with the delegation urging improvements in user-facing services like visa processing to boost global engagement. They underscored that enhancing user experience is a strategic necessity rather than a luxury.