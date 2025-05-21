Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Karachi Coastal Development Zone set to become model project with $3 billion Chinese investment

Federal and provincial officials discuss progress and joint plans for urban infrastructure

By News Desk

The Coastal Development Zone in Karachi is poised to become a model urban project featuring state-of-the-art facilities, backed by a $3 billion investment from China, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said.

Chairing a high-level meeting on the project, Ahsan Iqbal described the initiative as a milestone not just for Karachi’s economy but for the entire country. 

The meeting included the Sindh Chief Minister, federal ministers for Maritime Affairs and Board of Investment, along with senior officials from relevant departments.

The discussions focused on the project’s progress, objectives, and a coordinated action plan. The minister highlighted that land reclamation from the sea will enable the construction of advanced infrastructure.

He instructed all departments to collaborate closely to ensure the timely implementation and completion of the Coastal Development Zone. Efforts are underway with the National Highway Authority (NHA) to develop solutions that ease the increasing pressure on Karachi Port.

Previous article
Pakistan Railways to run five special trains for Eid al Adha travelers
Next article
Govt to expand luxury items list for 25% sales tax in upcoming budget
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.