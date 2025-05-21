Karachi Coastal Development Zone set to become model project with $3 billion Chinese investment

The Coastal Development Zone in Karachi is poised to become a model urban project featuring state-of-the-art facilities, backed by a $3 billion investment from China, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said.

Chairing a high-level meeting on the project, Ahsan Iqbal described the initiative as a milestone not just for Karachi’s economy but for the entire country.

The meeting included the Sindh Chief Minister, federal ministers for Maritime Affairs and Board of Investment, along with senior officials from relevant departments.

The discussions focused on the project’s progress, objectives, and a coordinated action plan. The minister highlighted that land reclamation from the sea will enable the construction of advanced infrastructure.

He instructed all departments to collaborate closely to ensure the timely implementation and completion of the Coastal Development Zone. Efforts are underway with the National Highway Authority (NHA) to develop solutions that ease the increasing pressure on Karachi Port.