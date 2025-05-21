Planning minister reviews progress on “Quantum Valley Pakistan” initiative

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review progress on “Quantum Valley Pakistan,” a flagship initiative aimed at transforming the country into a regional technology hub.

The project, described as Pakistan’s answer to Silicon Valley, focuses on developing state-of-the-art science parks specializing in emerging sectors such as agri-tech, biotechnology, advanced materials, and minerals. It aims to accelerate high-tech industrialization, promote civil-defence fusion in research and development, and localize global innovation models to meet national priorities.

Quantum Valley Pakistan is part of the broader Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development (STED) program and targets Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) 3 to 6 to fast-track technological advancement. The initiative integrates all elements of the innovation ecosystem, including civil-military collaboration, to drive economic uplift and position Pakistan as a knowledge-based techno-economic power.

The project builds on previous efforts such as Vision 2010, the allocation of 10,000 PhD scholarships, and the establishment of national centers focused on artificial intelligence, robotics, big data, and cybersecurity. The government plans to consolidate these achievements into a unified innovation ecosystem.

Execution of Quantum Valley Pakistan will involve collaboration between the Ministry of Planning, Ministry of Information Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Defence, and the National Technology Fund (Ignite). This joint effort is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing Pakistan’s global competitiveness in technology.

Dr. Najeeb Ullah, Member of Science and Technology, outlined the strategic framework for Quantum Valley Pakistan, developed in partnership with the St John’s Innovation Centre at the University of Cambridge. The collaboration aims to leverage UK-Pakistan ties to enhance research, innovation, and industrial growth, with discussions initiated during Minister Iqbal’s recent visit to Cambridge.

The initiative signals Pakistan’s commitment to fostering a high-tech entrepreneurship ecosystem and becoming a leader in regional scientific and technological innovation.