Govt to present 2025-26 budget on June 10

The federal government will present the budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 on June 10, confirmed Khurram Schehzad, advisor to the finance minister, on Friday.

Schehzad announced on X that the Pakistan Economic Survey for 2024-25 will be released on June 9, one day before the budget presentation.

The budget presentation will take place after Eidul Adha, expected on June 7.

Earlier reports had indicated Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb would present the budget on June 2 in the National Assembly.

The government delayed the presentation by one week due to ongoing discussions with the International Monetary Fund to resolve outstanding issues.