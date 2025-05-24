Amazon faces lawsuit over sale of rice contaminated with heavy metals

Amazon.com faced a class-action lawsuit on Friday over the alleged sale of rice products contaminated with arsenic and other heavy metals.

The suit, filed in Seattle federal court, covers 18 rice varieties sold on Amazon, including brands like Ben’s Original and Whole Foods’ 365 label.

The complaint cites a recent study by nonprofit Healthy Babies, Bright Futures, which found arsenic in all 145 rice samples tested nationwide, with 28% exceeding FDA limits for infant rice cereal. The study also detected cadmium in nearly all samples, and lead and mercury in over one-third.

Plaintiffs allege Amazon sold these products without warnings about the heavy metal risks, exposing consumers, especially children, to potential health harms. The lawsuit seeks at least $5 million in damages, citing violations of Washington state consumer protection laws. Amazon has not yet commented on the case.