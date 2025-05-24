Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

IMF delays approval of circular debt retirement plan for Pakistan’s petroleum sector 

Proposal suggested utilising higher-than-normal dividends from SOEs to settle Rs1 trillion in circular debt over the next five years; Fund also expresses reluctance to allow further hike in power subsidies 

By Monitoring Desk

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not endorsed the government’s proposal to retire circular debt in the petroleum sector, leading to a delay in the plan’s approval. 

The Express Tribune reported that the proposal, presented to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and then to the IMF on Friday, suggested utilising higher-than-normal dividends from state-owned companies to settle approximately Rs1 trillion in circular debt over the next five years.

For the upcoming fiscal year, the government had aimed to retire Rs170 billion of the petroleum sector’s circular debt, including Rs19 billion from Pakistan State Oil (PSO). However, the IMF raised concerns about the significant increase in PSO’s share price, which surged by 133.1% since July 2024, despite the company facing substantial operational challenges. 

In contrast, shares of financially stable firms like Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) increased by 57% and 45%, respectively. This abnormal movement prompted the IMF to postpone approval of the plan until after the budget for further review.

In response to these concerns, the government has excluded PSO from the circular debt retirement strategy. 

IMF officials also expressed reluctance to allow further increases in power subsidies, suggesting a cap of Rs1.04 trillion, equivalent to 0.8% of the country’s GDP. The Power Division had initially requested an additional Rs180 billion, but the IMF remains firm on limiting these subsidies.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry has also reduced other subsidies in the upcoming budget to create room for addressing contingent liabilities.

Previous article
SBP boosts transaction limits to promote digital payments in cattle markets before Eidul Adha
Next article
PAC sub-committee orders special audit of training funds amid alleged misuse
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Digital payments

SBP boosts transaction limits to promote digital payments in cattle markets...

Collaboration with 22 banks aims to increase cashless transactions and reduce reliance on cash during the peak livestock trading season at 54 key cattle markets in 21 districts 

Provinces owe Rs161 billion in electricity charges to federal government, Senate told

NEPRA approves seven-year tariff for K-Electric with adjusted return on equity

IMF official rejects claims Pakistan could use funds for cross-border violence 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.