Social Media

Elon Musk refocuses on business empire after global X outage

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com, over 25,800 incident reports were filed at the peak of the disruption

By Monitoring Desk

Elon Musk’s social media platform X experienced a significant outage on Saturday, affecting tens of thousands of users, primarily in the United States.

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com, over 25,800 incident reports were filed at the peak of the disruption around 8:51 a.m. ET. By 12:09 p.m. ET, the number of issues had dropped to fewer than 650, signalling that services were largely restored.

Users across several countries—including Germany, Spain, France, India, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom—also reported problems accessing the platform. X has yet to issue an official statement in response to the service disruption.

Following the outage, Musk posted on X that he was “back to spending 24/7 at work,” adding that he is now fully focused on X, xAI, Tesla, and the upcoming Starship launch. “Sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms,” Musk wrote, underscoring his renewed dedication to managing critical projects across his companies.

The billionaire entrepreneur’s renewed focus on his business ventures comes amid scrutiny over his political activities. Musk, who contributed nearly $300 million to support former U.S. President Donald Trump and other Republican candidates last year, announced earlier this week that he would significantly reduce his political spending.

His political involvement has triggered backlash, including protests in the U.S. and Europe against Tesla, contributing to the company’s first annual delivery decline. Investor concerns have also mounted over Musk’s divided attention between his multiple ventures.

To address those concerns, Musk recently told investors he would scale back his involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to just one or two days per week starting in May.

With major technology rollouts underway at Tesla, X, xAI, and SpaceX, Musk appears to be repositioning himself more squarely in the corporate domain, assuring stakeholders of his commitment to steering the companies through upcoming challenges.

