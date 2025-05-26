Sign inSubscribe
Consumers face continued overcharging despite decline in seasonal vegetable prices

Prices of essential perishable items, including chicken, potatoes, onions, and tomatoes, have seen hikes of up to 100%

By News Desk

Despite a generally stable trend in perishable goods prices this week, consumers have not benefited due to widespread overcharging by sellers. This marks a continuing issue where official price reductions in perishable items fail to reach the public due to lax enforcement of government-set prices.

Seasonal vegetables are seeing price reductions due to peak production times and favorable weather. However, consumers are still paying 50% to 100% more than the official rates, as the administration does little to implement these price cuts. 

For example, the rate of live chicken remained unchanged at Rs397-411 per kg, but sellers offered chicken meat at Rs570-680 per kg, with boneless chicken priced even higher at Rs900-1050 per kg.

Similarly, potatoes, which saw an official price of Rs45-50 for A-grade, were being sold between Rs80-100 per kg. The B-grade potatoes saw an increase by Rs5, now sold at Rs40-45 per kg, while C-grade potatoes were being sold at Rs60-70 per kg, exceeding the official rate of Rs32-35 per kg.

Onions and tomatoes also reflected the trend, with onions A-grade officially priced at Rs30-35 per kg, yet sold for Rs80 per kg, and tomatoes of similar grades being sold for Rs80-120 per kg, far above the official rate of Rs30-35.

While some items like garlic experienced price drops, with local garlic now costing Rs250-300 per kg (down from Rs265), Chinese garlic remained at Rs500 per kg despite a decrease in the official price by Rs50. Other vegetables such as brinjal and zucchini saw price hikes, with brinjal still being sold at Rs100-140 per kg despite being fixed at Rs66-70 per kg.

Cucumbers saw price hikes as well, with local varieties now selling for Rs120-130 per kg, double the official price of Rs52-55. Similarly, lemon prices dropped by Rs70 per kg, but were still being sold at Rs600 per kg, far higher than the official price of Rs467-490 per kg.

Fruit prices were not immune to inflation, with the price of apples and bananas rising substantially. Apples from various categories are now sold for up to Rs800 per kg, while bananas are fetching Rs280-350 per dozen, up by Rs10 from the official price.

Other items such as watermelon, papaya, and peaches also saw hikes in prices, with watermelon now priced at Rs60-100 per kg, up from the official rate of Rs43-45. Cantaloupe, on the other hand, saw a slight price reduction but remained expensive at Rs120-160 per kg, above its official rate of Rs85-90.

This ongoing discrepancy between official prices and market rates highlights the challenges consumers face in accessing affordable food. Despite government efforts, the gap between the official and market rates continues to grow, leaving many consumers paying far more than expected.

News Desk
News Desk

