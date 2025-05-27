CM Maryam says marketing drives national development

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said marketing and branding are powerful tools for business growth and key drivers of national development in today’s digital era.

In a message on World Marketing Day, the chief minister described the marketing sector as the backbone of the modern economy and extended tribute to marketing professionals, academic institutions, students, and others involved in the field.

Maryam Nawaz said marketing is more than product promotion; it is a comprehensive science that drives business activity, fuels innovation, and strengthens economies.

She added that the Punjab government is working to connect youth with global markets by equipping them with skills in digital marketing, e-commerce, and modern branding.

The chief minister said the government is committed to transforming the marketing landscape in Pakistan through knowledge, ethics, and innovation, making it a strong pillar of national progress.