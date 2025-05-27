Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

LDA seals 151 properties in crackdown on illegal commercial use

The sealed properties include private schools, clinics, laboratories, grocery stores, food outlets, offices, and other commercial operations

By Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: The Town Planning Wing of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 151 properties on Tuesday during an ongoing enforcement operation against unauthorized commercial buildings.

Acting on directives from Director General Tahir Farooq, LDA teams conducted enforcement actions across multiple areas, including Gulberg, Shadman, Shah Jamal, Gulshan Ravi, Main UBD Canal Road, PIA Housing Scheme, and the Audit and Accounts Housing Scheme.

Due to violations involving illegal commercial activity and non-payment of commercial conversion fees, 20 properties in Gulberg and 67 in the PIA and Audit & Accounts Housing Schemes were sealed. An additional 43 properties were sealed in Shadman, Shah Jamal, Gulshan Ravi, and Main UBD Canal Road.

As part of a concurrent recovery drive, 21 more properties were sealed on Wahdat Road and in Mustafa Town.

The sealed properties include private schools, clinics, laboratories, grocery stores, food outlets, hardware shops, electric stores, workshops, offices, and other commercial operations.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner I Asad Uz Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali.

Monitoring Desk
