SNGPL MD assures APTMA of resolving gas issues for textile industry

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Managing Director Amer Tufail on Tuesday assured the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) that all gas-related issues affecting the textile industry would be resolved on top priority.

Amer Tufail made the remarks during his visit to APTMA House, accompanied by senior SNGPL officials including Deputy Managing Directors Faisal Iqbal and Saqib Arbab, and Senior General Manager Jawad Naseem.

He was received by APTMA Chairman Kamran Arshad, former chairmen Ali Ahsan and Aamir Fayyaz, along with senior executives of APTMA member mills and Secretary General Raza Baqir.

Amer Tufail said the textile industry accounts for more than 60 percent of Pakistan’s total exports and brings in valuable foreign exchange. He said continuous operation of textile mills is important both for the country and for SNGPL.

He added that the export industry has always been given high priority in gas supply and that SNGPL would continue to facilitate the textile sector to meet its energy needs. He offered to install dedicated pipelines for mills opting for 24-hour gas supply to avoid outages or pressure issues.

Kamran Arshad raised concerns over the high gas tariff, particularly the levy imposed on gas supply, which he said has increased gas prices to the highest in the region and hurt the competitiveness of exporters in the global textile market.

He noted that the gas tariff supplied by SNGPL is higher than the price of RLNG, prompting many mills to switch to open market gas suppliers. He added that grid electricity now costs Rs. 29.60 per kilowatt-hour while electricity generated through gas costs Rs. 41.63 per kilowatt-hour, a difference of Rs. 12.03 per unit, forcing many mills to reduce gas consumption.

Arshad informed the meeting that gas consumption by member mills in April 2025 was 13 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) compared to an average of more than 150 MMCFD per month previously.

He requested SNGPL to take up the issue of high gas tariffs with relevant authorities and the IMF, and offered to host a seminar in Islamabad with all stakeholders to highlight the negative impact of the levy and high tariffs on the textile sector and on gas distribution companies, including SNGPL.

Amer Tufail said efforts are underway to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to the industry, especially export-oriented sectors including APTMA member mills.

He praised the textile industry’s role in job creation, attracting investment, and boosting exports. He acknowledged that any interruption in energy supply disrupts manufacturing and harms exports, negatively affecting foreign exchange reserves.

The SNGPL MD assured that all issues raised by APTMA would be addressed promptly. He vowed that SNGPL would work to ensure hassle-free gas supply to exporters.

He said all field units of SNGPL have been instructed to remain vigilant and responsive to exporters’ issues without delay. He requested APTMA to report directly to him in case of any non-cooperation or delays by SNGPL staff.