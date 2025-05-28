Dera and Motorway police agree on joint patrol plan for CPEC route

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Dera police and Motorway Police have agreed to form a joint unit to oversee the security and safety of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Motorway and its travelers.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Range, Syed Ashfaq Anwar. The meeting was held on the directions of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, and attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmed, SP Motorway Police Atique-ur-Rehman, SP Paharpur, SDPOs from the Paharpur Circle, and other officers.

RPO Anwar stated that the security of the CPEC Motorway and the safety of its users is a responsibility of the police. He directed that available resources be used to meet this objective.

The meeting decided to create a joint unit comprising Motorway and District Police to respond to emergencies along the route. Work will also begin on repairing fencing on both sides of the motorway to prevent accidents and support security efforts.

Officials agreed to ensure the CPEC Motorway remains secure and that traffic flow continues without disruption.