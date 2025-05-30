Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan, Ethiopia explore academic collaboration as a driver of shared economic progress

HEC and Ethiopian envoy discuss faculty exchange, digital learning, and joint research in science, AI, and agriculture to boost human capital and bilateral ties

By Monitoring Desk
Waving flag of Ethiopia and Pakistan

Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula, met with Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, on Friday to explore pathways for bilateral cooperation in higher education—an area increasingly seen as a lever for long-term economic development and strategic partnership.

The meeting, held at the HEC headquarters in Islamabad, focused on launching collaborative initiatives that span student and faculty exchange programs, curriculum development, knowledge-sharing in digital learning, and joint research in disciplines vital to both economies—including agriculture, science and technology, engineering, medicine, and artificial intelligence.

Ambassador Dr. Jemal emphasized Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed’s prioritization of educational quality and technological advancement, reflecting Ethiopia’s broader ambition to modernize its knowledge economy. He noted Pakistan’s expertise in the higher education sector as a valuable resource for Ethiopia’s human capital development.

Dr. Jemal also highlighted education diplomacy as a vital tool for deepening bilateral ties, underscoring its role in cultivating long-term institutional linkages and cross-border innovation.

HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed welcomed the proposal, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to supporting Ethiopia’s educational aspirations. He shared updates on Pakistan’s progress in digital learning and research infrastructure, adding that knowledge partnerships could help foster sustainable development for both nations.

While the meeting remained technical in nature, the tone suggested growing recognition that academic exchange and educational cooperation—especially in emerging technologies—could play a critical role in shaping the economic futures of both countries.

Dr. Mukhtar extended an invitation for senior Ethiopian education officials and university leaders to participate in the upcoming 6th Vice Chancellors Forum, scheduled for June 23–25, 2025, in Rabat, Morocco—an event expected to host top academic decision-makers from across the Global South.

 

Previous article
Jazz launches Garaj 24/7 and Quantica Infinity to accelerate Pakistan’s digital and automation ecosystem
Next article
OPEC+ may consider larger oil output increase for July amid rising production by members
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Food ministry directed to step up rice consignment inspections

NA committee calls for tighter rice export inspections, reviews trade bills, and stresses targeted tax relief to support food sector and industrial growth

Petroleum minister, OICCI discuss energy reforms and FDI strategy to boost economic stability

SCCI wants joint measures to strengthen mutual Pak-Korea economic ties

Oil holds steady but heads for second weekly loss

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.