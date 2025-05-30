Pakistan, Ethiopia explore academic collaboration as a driver of shared economic progress

Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula, met with Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, on Friday to explore pathways for bilateral cooperation in higher education—an area increasingly seen as a lever for long-term economic development and strategic partnership.

The meeting, held at the HEC headquarters in Islamabad, focused on launching collaborative initiatives that span student and faculty exchange programs, curriculum development, knowledge-sharing in digital learning, and joint research in disciplines vital to both economies—including agriculture, science and technology, engineering, medicine, and artificial intelligence.

Ambassador Dr. Jemal emphasized Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed’s prioritization of educational quality and technological advancement, reflecting Ethiopia’s broader ambition to modernize its knowledge economy. He noted Pakistan’s expertise in the higher education sector as a valuable resource for Ethiopia’s human capital development.

Dr. Jemal also highlighted education diplomacy as a vital tool for deepening bilateral ties, underscoring its role in cultivating long-term institutional linkages and cross-border innovation.

HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed welcomed the proposal, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to supporting Ethiopia’s educational aspirations. He shared updates on Pakistan’s progress in digital learning and research infrastructure, adding that knowledge partnerships could help foster sustainable development for both nations.

While the meeting remained technical in nature, the tone suggested growing recognition that academic exchange and educational cooperation—especially in emerging technologies—could play a critical role in shaping the economic futures of both countries.

Dr. Mukhtar extended an invitation for senior Ethiopian education officials and university leaders to participate in the upcoming 6th Vice Chancellors Forum, scheduled for June 23–25, 2025, in Rabat, Morocco—an event expected to host top academic decision-makers from across the Global South.