PIMA urges stricter tobacco laws and higher taxes to curb health risks

The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) on Thursday urged the effective implementation of existing anti-tobacco laws, stricter regulation of emerging nicotine products, and increased taxation on tobacco products to address public health concerns.

In a joint statement issued on World No Tobacco Day, PIMA President Prof. Atif Hafeez Siddiqui, Prof. Sohail Akhtar, and Dr. Ahmar Hamid said the use of tobacco continues to contribute to a rise in non-communicable diseases in Pakistan due to weak law enforcement and limited public awareness.

They referenced World Health Organization (WHO) data showing tobacco use causes around 164,000 deaths annually in Pakistan and an economic loss exceeding Rs 700 billion.

The health professionals cited global research indicating that increased tobacco taxation reduces consumption and associated health costs while enhancing government revenue. They stated that following tax hikes in 2023, tobacco use in Pakistan dropped by 19.2%, with 26.3% of smokers reducing cigarette intake.

Revenue from the Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cigarettes rose by 66%, from Rs 142 billion in 2022-23 to Rs 237 billion in 2023-24.

PIMA representatives called for tighter regulation of products such as e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches, and heated tobacco, citing data that 68% of student users consume e-cigarettes. They advocated for increased awareness efforts in all local languages and recommended that provincial governments allocate tobacco tax revenues to education programs targeting youth.

The association also called for the establishment of smoking cessation clinics in all teaching hospitals to support individuals seeking to quit smoking.