Finance minister cites consumer confidence data as sign of economic progress

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Sunday said the findings of the IPSOS Consumer Confidence Survey for Q2 2025 affirm Pakistan’s improving economic direction and growing public trust in the government’s economic policies.

“This encouraging data is a reflection of our disciplined and targeted macroeconomic strategy over the past 14 months,” Aurangzeb said in a statement. “We have focused on stabilizing inflation, strengthening the exchange rate, rebuilding foreign reserves, and improving fiscal discipline.”

According to the survey, 42 percent of respondents believe the country is moving in the right direction, the highest level recorded in six years, while perceptions of economic strength reached their most positive levels since August 2019.

For the first time since IPSOS began tracking sentiment, optimism among respondents surpassed pessimism, which the finance minister described as a “key psychological shift” among the population.

He said consumer confidence in making major purchases and investments has doubled compared to the same period last year, suggesting households are gaining financial security.

“Job security sentiment is now at its highest since 2019,” Aurangzeb said, attributing the trend to the government’s pro-growth reforms.

The minister noted that the increase in confidence was seen across both urban and rural regions, with notable gains among women and youth, which he described as a “broad-based economic turnaround.”

He also credited the government’s focus on fostering private sector growth, expanding social safety nets, increasing exports, and promoting financial inclusion.

“The IPSOS survey results are a timely validation of our economic direction and a clear signal that Pakistan is on the path to recovery and resilience,” he said.

Aurangzeb reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustaining macroeconomic stability and accelerating structural reforms.