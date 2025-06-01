Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

OPEC+ raises July oil output by 411,000 barrels per day

The decision comes as the group pushes to regain market share and address overproduction by some member countries

By Monitoring Desk

OPEC+ announced a production increase of 411,000 barrels per day for July, continuing its strategy of ramping up supply after years of output cuts.

The decision comes as the group, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, pushes to regain market share and address overproduction by some member countries.

Eight OPEC+ nations had initiated a modest output hike in April, which was tripled for May, June, and now extended into July. Despite downward pressure on crude prices, the alliance maintains its focus on increasing volumes.

The group, which had previously reduced output by more than 5 million barrels per day—about 5 percent of global demand—held an online meeting to finalize the July figures and discuss additional options. The increase signals a continued shift in policy aimed at strengthening control over global oil markets.

Previous article
Cotton cultivation in Punjab surpasses 3 million acres in 2025–26 season
Next article
Google to appeal U.S. antitrust decision on online search monopoly
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Customs agents urge end to faceless assessment system

FCAA delegation calls for the abolition of faceless assessment system, citing difficulties for businesspeople and customs clearing agents

ICCI and BEOE to sign MoU for overseas employment and skills training

HBL demonstrates leadership in agri financing: gives largest insurance payout to farmers

Ahsan Iqbal urges increase in tax-to-GDP ratio to 15 percent

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.