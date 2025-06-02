AirSial launches first international flight from Islamabad to Dubai under PAA supervision



Pakistan’s aviation sector reached a new milestone on Monday as AirSial commenced its first international flight, connecting Islamabad to Dubai under the operational oversight of the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

Flight PF784, carrying 137 passengers, departed from Islamabad International Airport at 11:34am, marking the airline’s official entry into international skies, the PAA said in a statement.

The occasion was commemorated with a ceremony held at the airport’s Business Class Check-in Zone 1. Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif attended the event as chief guest, alongside Defence Secretary Lt. Gen. Muhammad Ali HI (M), Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Director General Nadir Shafi Dar, Airport Manager Aftab Gilani, and senior officials from AirSial, including its chief executive.

The PAA highlighted its continuing efforts to modernise aviation infrastructure, noting that the authority plays a critical role in enabling airlines to expand international operations. “Pakistan Airports Authority continues to provide world-class infrastructure and services, enabling airlines to expand their international reach while ensuring comfort, safety, and seamless travel experiences for passengers across the country,” read the statement.

AirSial’s international debut follows its earlier announcement of launching operations to Saudi Arabia, signalling a broader regional expansion strategy for the private carrier.