Capital Development Authority (CDA) intensifies crackdown on illegal housing schemes in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched an aggressive campaign against illegal housing and cooperative societies operating across Islamabad, following a top-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday.

The meeting, attended by senior board members, planning officials, and enforcement authorities, resulted in a series of immediate enforcement actions to curb unapproved real estate development.

As part of the new drive, CDA has decided to publish a detailed list of unauthorized housing societies in leading national newspapers and on its official website to enhance public awareness. “We want every citizen to easily verify a society’s legal status before investing their hard-earned money,” a CDA spokesperson said.

In a major move to disrupt unauthorized construction, a complete ban has been imposed on the sale of building materials to unapproved societies. Vendors must now verify the existence of an approved layout plan and a valid No Objection Certificate (NOC) prior to supplying any materials. Violators will face strict legal repercussions.

The crackdown specifically targets housing schemes involved in illegal plot transfers and those dodging mandatory CDA transfer fees. “These unauthorized developments not only cheat investors but also create urban planning nightmares,” the spokesperson added.

The actions come amid a surge in public complaints about fraudulent societies deceiving thousands of unsuspecting citizens.

The CDA is urging prospective buyers and investors to use its official platforms for verifying society credentials before making any financial commitment. Citizens can access the list of approved and illegal societies on the CDA website or by calling their designated helpline.