Govt proposes Rs24 billion Suparco budget to advance space missions

Pakistan is poised to make major fiscal commitments toward space exploration in the upcoming federal budget, with the government proposing a significant allocation of Rs24 billion for the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) in the development budget for FY2025–26. As reported by the Express Tribune.

According to officials, the proposed funding includes Rs600 million earmarked for Pakistan’s landmark manned space mission, a project hailed as a source of national pride.

The lion’s share of the budget — over Rs18 billion — is expected to go toward the development of the Multi-Mission Communication Satellite System. In addition, Rs400 million has been proposed for a new Pakistan Lunar Exploration initiative, Rs1.8 billion for a Deep Space Astronomical project, and Rs1.7 billion for the Pakistan Optical Remote Sensing Satellite program.

Beyond space-related spending, the budget proposal includes more than Rs500 million for the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), over Rs50 billion for the Cabinet Division, and another Rs50 billion set aside for schemes backed by members of parliament.

Additional allocations include Rs134.2 million for infrastructure projects in Islamabad, Rs100 million for the restoration and upgrade of the National Archives, and Rs650 million for building a new Hajj Complex in Lahore.