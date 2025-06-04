NEC approves Rs. 4.2 trillion development plan for FY2025–26, sets ambitious growth targets

The National Economic Council (NEC), chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, has approved the Annual Development Plan for the fiscal year 2025–2026, setting a national development outlay of Rs. 4,224 billion. This includes Rs. 1,000 billion earmarked for federal development projects and Rs. 2,869 billion for provincial initiatives.

The Council also unanimously endorsed a six-point agenda, the macroeconomic framework, and growth targets for the upcoming fiscal year. The 13th Five-Year Plan (2024–2029) and the newly introduced “Uraan Pakistan” Framework were also greenlit, with both strategies described as mutually aligned to guide long-term national development.

Priority areas under the new plan include health, education, infrastructure, water, and housing, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office Media Wing. Ministries, provinces, and government bodies were directed to collaborate closely with the Ministry of Planning to ensure the effective realization of the outlined targets.

A third-party monitoring report on the national development program was presented, and it was agreed that future projects would be shaped based on its recommendations.

In addition to the Prime Minister, the meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning Dr. Ahsan Iqbal, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, PM’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah, and all four provincial chief ministers: Maryam Nawaz (Punjab), Syed Murad Ali Shah (Sindh), Ali Amin Gandapur (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), and Nawab Sarfraz Bugti (Balochistan).

During the session, the Prime Minister lauded Pakistan’s historic “Marka-e-Haq” victory on May 10, attributing the success to the professionalism and courage of the country’s armed forces. He criticized India’s recent aggressive posturing as “irresponsible,” warning that it threatens regional peace and asserting that Pakistan’s water rights would be safeguarded at all costs.

To counter threats to water security, the Prime Minister announced plans for a special meeting with all chief ministers to develop a comprehensive national strategy. He emphasized federal-provincial unity in protecting Pakistan’s resources.

Highlighting signs of economic recovery, the Prime Minister credited the combined efforts of federal and provincial governments for recent stability. He underscored the importance of the agriculture sector in enhancing national reserves and confirmed that a new strategy is underway to steadily boost agricultural productivity.

The NEC was also presented with revised economic indicators for FY2024–25, including the allocation of Rs. 3,483 billion for national development: Rs. 1,100 billion federally and Rs. 2,383 billion provincially.

Key economic targets include:

GDP growth: 2.7% in FY2024–25, rising to 4.2% in FY2025–26

Fiscal deficit: Reduced to 2.6% of GDP

Primary surplus: Achieved at 3% of GDP

Remittances: Up by 30.9% from July 2024 to April 2025

Private sector credit: Increased by Rs. 681 billion (July 2024–May 2025)

Policy rate: Down to 11%

GDP value for 2024–25: Estimated at Rs. 114 trillion or $411 billion

A progress report from the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) covering April 2024 to March 2025 was reviewed, alongside updates on project approvals by CDWP and ECNEC.

Concluding the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude to all attendees for reaching a consensus, calling it a strong foundation for Pakistan’s prosperous future.