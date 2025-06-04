Pakistan’s crypto leader explores Bitcoin integration, digital asset strategy with Trump’s team 

Minister of State for Crypto, Blockchain and CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) Bilal Bin Saqib has met with the Executive Director of President Trump’s Council on Digital Assets, Robert ‘Bo’ Hines at the White House and discussed strategic alignment on digital assets, Bitcoin integration and the future of decentralized infrastructure.

During the meeting, both sides expressed a shared interest in fostering collaboration between the US and Pakistan on digital asset innovation, regulatory coherence and emerging financial technologies, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance here Wednesday.

They also discussed ways to support innovation ecosystems that empower youth and accelerate economic inclusion through blockchain.

Bo Hines serves as the Executive Director of the US President’s Council of Advisors for Digital Assets at the White House, where he leads national policy development on digital asset innovation, regulation and emerging financial technologies.

The meeting comes on the heels of Pakistan’s headline-making announcement of its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) at the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas—positioning the country as one of the first in Asia to incorporate Bitcoin into its sovereign asset strategy.

“I envision Pakistan to be a leader in the Global South for Digital Assets.” said Minister Bilal Bin Saqib. “From launching our Strategic Bitcoin Reserve to unlocking national infrastructure for crypto mining and AI data zones, Pakistan is building a real framework for digital asset adoption and economic modernization.”

Pakistan’s broader strategy includes allocating 2,000 megawatts to power Bitcoin mining and AI-driven data zones—aiming to convert surplus energy into economic growth, job creation, and digital infrastructure.

As the global regulatory landscape evolves, Pakistan is taking clear, decisive steps to lead from the front—merging state policy, private innovation, and international engagement to shape the next chapter of the global digital asset economy.