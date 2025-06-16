Reimagining Finance with nsave for a Changing World

In today’s world of remote work, global networks, and digital commerce, financial systems need to evolve just as quickly as those who use them. Yet for millions, especially in regions facing currency instability or economic uncertainty, reliable access to global financial tools remains out of reach.

Created from Experience, Built for Impact

The vision behind nsave comes from its co-founders, Amer Baroudi and Abdallah AbuHashem, both Rhodes Scholars who faced the barriers of traditional banking firsthand. Despite their credentials, their Syrian and Palestinian nationalities prevented them from accessing financial services many take for granted.

Instead of accepting that limitation, they created a solution. What began with direct outreach to early users through WhatsApp evolved into a full-fledged platform backed by Sequoia Capital and Y Combinator, securing $18 million in Series A funding.

What is nsave?

nsave is a secure, easy-to-use mobile app that brings essential financial services to individuals across emerging and frontier markets. With just a passport, users from across the world — be they Pakistanis, Egyptians, Nigerians, or Bangladeshis — can open multi-currency accounts, transfer funds internationally, and invest in US stock markets, all from their phones.

Designed for Modern Users Without Borders

As global work and income streams become more distributed, financial autonomy should not be limited by outdated systems. nsave empowers students, freelancers, digital nomads, and professionals to manage their money on their terms. From Shariah-compliant investments to secure withdrawal options, the app caters to a wide range of financial needs.

One App. Global Control.

With nsave, users gain access to a comprehensive financial toolkit that combines convenience, flexibility, and peace of mind.

An nsave account allows you to:

Open multi-currency accounts (USD, GBP). Hold, send, and receive your money safely and securely.

Send and receive funds via SWIFT, FPS, or bank transfers.

Accept payments through payment links.

Withdraw locally to a Pakistani bank account with ease. Earning from abroad? Spend with ease and enjoy your wealth, wherever you are.

Explore investment options in US stocks and ETFs. No matter how small, grow your wealth with access to world-class options.

Enjoy safeguarded accounts for an extra layer of security. Because your money is your own – you should decide what to do with it.

Whether you’re managing income internationally, protecting your earnings from local currency fluctuations, or taking the first steps toward global investing, nsave provides the tools to help you do it all confidently and securely.

At a time when trust and transparency are everything, nsave offers a grounded, practical way to engage with the global financial system, wherever you are.

To learn more visit www.nsave.com, or download the app via https://web.nsave.com/api/app-store-redirect.