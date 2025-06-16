Trump launches $499 smartphone with U.S.-based service

The Trump Organization plans to enter the smartphone market with a new $499 device and mobile service called Trump Mobile, set to launch in September.

The phone will be part of a $47.45 monthly subscription plan that includes services such as roadside assistance, telemedicine, and international texting.

A website for Trump Mobile went live after the announcement, detailing the smartphone and service. Call centers will be based in the United States, and the phones will be made in America, the company said.

The initiative marks a shift for the Trump family business, which is better known for real estate and hospitality ventures.

Donald Trump Jr. unveiled the phone and service at Trump Tower in New York, calling it part of a larger push to offer bundled digital products under the Trump brand.

DTTM Operations, the entity managing former President Trump’s trademarks, has filed applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to use the Trump name and the term “T1” for telecom services. The filings include phones, accessories, and wireless offerings.

The U.S. smartphone market is highly competitive, with over 60 million devices sold annually, mostly made in countries like China, South Korea, India, and Vietnam. Apple and Samsung dominate the market, and domestic smartphone manufacturing remains limited due to high labor costs and supply chain challenges.

The mobile network market is controlled by three main carriers — Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile — which together hold more than 95% of the market. These companies operate large infrastructure systems and offer bundled services across the country.

The Trump Organization has expanded into sectors such as digital media and cryptocurrency in recent years. It said the new mobile initiative continues that trend, while control of the business remains with Trump’s children under an arrangement similar to his first term.