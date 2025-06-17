Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Karachi mayor announces municipal bonds to fund city development projects

Murtaza Wahab introduces collaboration with PSX for long-term financing of key urban projects, including a multi-story parking plaza near the PSX building 

By News Desk

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab has unveiled a new initiative to raise funds for Karachi’s development by launching project-backed municipal bonds. 

Speaking at a gong ceremony at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Wahab became the first mayor in Karachi’s history to ring the PSX bell. He outlined plans for collaboration between the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and PSX to fund long-term, sustainable projects for the city’s key institutions, including KMC, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), and the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB).

One of the key projects includes the construction of a multi-story parking plaza near the PSX building on I.I. Chundrigar Road, which will help transform the area into a pedestrian-friendly zone. A similar project is also planned for Railway Ground, with funding already allocated pending final approvals.

Wahab highlighted that municipal bonds, along with initial public offerings and special purpose vehicles, will help unlock capital for the city’s development, reducing reliance on federal and provincial funding. 

He also pointed to a proposed water project from Haleji, which could supply 65 million gallons, as an example of asset-backed financing.

Previous article
SBP targets Rs2.4 trillion profit for FY25, maintains growth projections despite risks
Next article
Pakistan to end tax exemptions for new Special Economic Zones under IMF reforms
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.