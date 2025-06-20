Government begins Rs180 million upgrade of Skardu International Airport

ISLAMABAD: The government begins a Rs180 million upgrade of Skardu International Airport as part of efforts to improve air connectivity and support economic development in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The project was formally launched at an event held at a local resort in Skardu, where the joint venture consultancy, comprising Swiss firm Intairplan and its Pakistani partners, presented a strategic roadmap for the airport’s development.

The Pakistan Airports Authority was represented by senior officials, including the Director of Planning and Development, the Additional Director of Project Monitoring, the Project Director for Skardu International Airport, and the Airport Manager Skardu. The event was also attended by representatives from the local administration, armed forces, law enforcement, and other stakeholder institutions.

According to officials, the design consultancy has been awarded at a cost of Rs180 million. Construction work is expected to start within a year after the completion of the detailed design and PC-1.

Stakeholders expressed collective support for the upgrade and acknowledged the Pakistan Airports Authority’s efforts to position Skardu as a center for international tourism and trade. The project aims to enhance regional connectivity and contribute to broader economic integration.