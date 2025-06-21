NADRA implements major changes to CNIC, Family Registration, and Child Registration Certificate rules

In a significant move to modernise the identity system, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has implemented major amendments to the National Identity Card (NIC) Rules, 2002.

These landmark changes, which come on the directive of the Interior Minister for Mohsin Naqvi, are designed to enhance the security of the national identity card, curb fraudulent practices, and ensure greater transparency and efficiency in identity management across the country.

The NIC Rules were originally formulated in 2002, following the establishment of NADRA in 2000.

Acting upon the interior minister’s instructions, NADRA prepared a comprehensive draft to align the rules with contemporary requirements. This framework has been approved by the federal cabinet and is now in effect.

A key feature of the new regulations is the mandatory requirement of birth registration with the Union Council before the issuance of the Child Registration Certificate (CRC/Form B). According to the revised rules, children under three years of age are exempt from providing biometric data and photographs.

For children aged three to ten, a photograph and, where available, an iris scan are now required. For those aged ten to eighteen, biometric data, including fingerprints, photographs and iris scans, is mandatory. Each child will also be issued an individual CRC with a specified validity period.

These reforms improve the accuracy of child identity records and play a vital role in preventing illegal registrations and child trafficking.

The Family Registration Certificate (FRC) has been granted legal status through these reforms. Applicants must now submit an undertaking confirming the accuracy of the information provided. Citizens can obtain the FRC solely based on NADRA’s records.

The new rules define three family types: Alpha (by birth), Beta (by marriage), and Gamma (by adoption). Individuals must register any unlisted family members. Corrections can be made through the mobile app or NADRA offices, and incorrect entries can be removed.

Unlike the previous system, the updated FRC will now include full details of men with multiple marriages, reducing ambiguity.

Furthermore, under the new regulations, married women are now allowed the facility to choose whether to display their father’s name or their husband’s name on their national identity card, according to their own preference.

In addressing the challenges citizens previously faced in verification, confiscation, and cancellation of identity documents, NADRA has introduced several improvements. Verification boards at district, regional, and headquarters levels are now legally bound to resolve all such cases within thirty days. The rules now extend these same procedures to certificates (FRC, CRC) as well.

The revised regulations introduce significant upgrades to the Teslin identity card, which remains an affordable option for many citizens. These enhanced cards now feature key Smart Card security elements, including bilingual information in Urdu and English, easing passport applications. QR codes replace thumb impressions, offering modernized security without additional fees.

The improved Teslin cards will continue to be issued quickly and at lower costs, making them more accessible to a broader population.

A key aspect of the amendments is the voluntary correction facility, allowing individuals with incorrect identity records to proactively inform NADRA for legal protection and correction.

To eliminate ambiguities and improve clarity, the amendments provide precise definitions for key identity management terms. For the first time, “biometrics” has been officially defined as personal data derived from physical, physiological, or behavioural characteristics, such as facial images or fingerprints, used for unique identification.

This definition now serves as a regulatory standard, requiring all relevant institutions, including the State Bank of Pakistan, Federal Board of Revenue, and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and others to align their policies.

Additional key terms like confiscation, cancellation, digital marking, family registration certificate, and intruders have also been clearly defined to strengthen the regulatory framework.

The effective implementation of these amendments is set to modernise Pakistan’s identity system, making it more secure, transparent, and efficient. These reforms will curb fake identities and unauthorised registrations, enhance service delivery, strengthen national security, and support advanced digital governance, establishing Pakistan’s identity framework as regionally credible and robust.