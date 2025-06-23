Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PM’s Digital Youth Hub attracts over 422,000 sign-ups in first month

Over 1,000 companies onboard as platform gains momentum among job-seeking youth

By Monitoring Desk

In just 30 days since its launch, the Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub has attracted more than 422,000 young registrants from across Pakistan, marking an extraordinary response and reaffirming the platform’s role as a key driver of youth empowerment in the digital age.

The initiative, launched by the government to close the digital divide and enhance employability, has rapidly gained popularity among young Pakistanis eager to build digital skills and access career opportunities.

According to an official source, the Digital Youth Hub has already secured the participation of more than 1,000 domestic and international companies, creating a vibrant ecosystem for employment, training, and skills development.

“The remarkable growth of the platform reflects the government’s serious commitment to empowering the country’s youth and unlocking their potential in the evolving digital economy,” the official noted.

The registrations have streamed in from every corner of the country, highlighting the widespread enthusiasm among the younger generation to take advantage of the hub’s offerings. With its expanding reach, the platform is expected to help shape future leaders and significantly contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth.

As the initiative scales further, its impact is expected to deepen — equipping young individuals with the tools to not only secure better job prospects but also play a constructive role in society and the national economy.

Previous article
PTCL, Kacific and Telco Integrators team up to bridge Pakistan’s digital divide
Next article
UK trade envoy visits Pakistan to advance investment and commercial ties
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

PM Sharif directs making digital payments cheaper than cash

Cashless systems are being adopted in developed and successful economies, and Pakistan must move in same direction, says Shehbaz Sharif

Aurangzeb presents additional tax measures in the national assembly

Dost Steels to raise Rs4.45bn through rights issue to finance melting furnace installation

Tesla launches self-driving robotaxi service in Austin

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.