PM’s Digital Youth Hub attracts over 422,000 sign-ups in first month

In just 30 days since its launch, the Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub has attracted more than 422,000 young registrants from across Pakistan, marking an extraordinary response and reaffirming the platform’s role as a key driver of youth empowerment in the digital age.

The initiative, launched by the government to close the digital divide and enhance employability, has rapidly gained popularity among young Pakistanis eager to build digital skills and access career opportunities.

According to an official source, the Digital Youth Hub has already secured the participation of more than 1,000 domestic and international companies, creating a vibrant ecosystem for employment, training, and skills development.

“The remarkable growth of the platform reflects the government’s serious commitment to empowering the country’s youth and unlocking their potential in the evolving digital economy,” the official noted.

The registrations have streamed in from every corner of the country, highlighting the widespread enthusiasm among the younger generation to take advantage of the hub’s offerings. With its expanding reach, the platform is expected to help shape future leaders and significantly contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth.

As the initiative scales further, its impact is expected to deepen — equipping young individuals with the tools to not only secure better job prospects but also play a constructive role in society and the national economy.