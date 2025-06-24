WAPDA chief reviews progress on Dasu Hydropower Project, stresses timely completion

Chairman WAPDA, Naveed Asghar Chaudhry, visited the Dasu Hydropower Project on Tuesday to assess the pace and quality of ongoing construction activities across multiple critical components, including the main dam, underground powerhouse, transformer cavern, and the newly aligned Karakoram Highway (KKH-1).

Accompanied by the General Manager and Project Director of the Dasu Hydropower Project, as well as representatives from consulting and contracting firms, the Chairman also chaired a comprehensive progress review meeting at the project site office.

During the briefing, the project management informed the Chairman that work is actively underway at 20 different locations, with overall progress described as steady and satisfactory. Key excavation activities have already been completed on both the right and left abutments of the main dam. Additionally, both the extended right bypass tunnel and the right-side open channel — critical for diverting river flow during the high-flow season — are now fully prepared.

Excavation of the main dam’s foundation is in progress and is expected to conclude by October 2025. The placement of Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) in the dam body is slated to begin in March 2026. Similarly, excavation work on the underground powerhouse is projected to be completed by February 2026. The 25-kilometer relocated section of the Karakoram Highway — which includes seven tunnels and three bridges — is scheduled for completion by March 2026.

The Dasu Hydropower Project is expected to start power generation in 2027.

Underscoring the project’s strategic importance to Pakistan’s energy security and economic growth, the Chairman urged all stakeholders — including contractors and consultants — to intensify their efforts to meet established deadlines. He also emphasized strict compliance with quality benchmarks to ensure the project meets international construction standards.

Funded with the support of the World Bank, the 4,320 MW Dasu Hydropower Project is located on the River Indus in Upper Kohistan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The project is being executed in two stages. Currently, WAPDA is implementing Stage I, which will generate 2,160 MW of electricity and produce 12 billion units of clean and affordable energy annually.

In addition to its energy output, the project also includes socio-economic uplift measures. A total of Rs. 17.34 billion has been allocated for Confidence Building Measure (CBM) schemes aimed at the development and welfare of communities in the surrounding project area.