Mari Energies reappoints Lt Gen Anwar Ali Hyder as board chairman

Appointment effective from June 24, 2025

By News Desk

Mari Energies Limited Board of Directors has reappointed Lt Gen Anwar Ali Hyder as Chairman of its Board of Directors (BoD). The appointment is effective immediately from June 24, 2025.

According to a notice communicated to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, the company’s board took this decision in a meeting on June 24, 2025. 

“We are pleased to inform that the Board of Directors of Mari Energies Limited, in its meeting held on June 24, 2025, at 3:30 pm, has re-appointed Lt Gen Anwar Ali Hyder, HI(M), (Retd), Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fauji Foundation, as the Chairman of the Mari Energies Board of Directors, effective June 24, 2025,” read the notice.  

Mari Energies Limited (formerly, Mari Petroleum Company Limited) is a public limited company incorporated in Pakistan on December 4, 1984. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, production, and sale of hydrocarbons. It also provides exploration and production-related services and is involved in ventures related to mineral mining and technology businesses.

Fauji Foundation holds a 40% stake in Mari Energies, while the Government of Pakistan and Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) each own 20%. 

News Desk
News Desk

