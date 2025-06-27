Sign inSubscribe
Governance

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to collaborate on AI, semiconductor training and digital infrastructure

Riyadh backs Rs4.8bn Pakistani initiative to train youth in chip technologies as tech ties expand

By Monitoring Desk


Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to expand strategic cooperation in emerging technologies, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductor development, and cross-border digital infrastructure, following high-level talks between top IT officials from both countries.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja held a meeting with Saudi Minister for Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha to review bilateral digital cooperation and align priorities around connectivity, computing technologies, and regional integration.

According to a press release issued Friday, the two sides reaffirmed commitment to working jointly on the Pakistan Digital Corridor, which aims to link China and Central Asia through a network of digital infrastructure, data centres and fiber connectivity.

Minister Shaza Fatima announced that Pakistan has approved a Rs4.8 billion project under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to train more than 7,000 youth in semiconductor technologies, underscoring the country’s ambitions to enter the global chip supply chain. She also expressed strong support for Saudi Arabia’s National Semiconductor Hub (NSH), describing it as a promising platform for regional leadership in chip innovation.

The meeting also discussed collaboration under Saudi Arabia’s National Technology Development Program (NTDP), with both parties agreeing to encourage B2B partnerships between Saudi and Pakistani technology firms to foster innovation, investment, and job creation.

Shaza Fatima briefed the Saudi delegation on Pakistan’s recent cybersecurity advancements, and acknowledged the support of the country’s armed forces in maintaining digital and national security, especially amid shifting regional geopolitics.

Saudi Minister Al-Swaha conveyed best wishes for Pakistan’s digital and economic progress under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, and reiterated the Kingdom’s interest in deepening bilateral cooperation across science, technology, and innovation.

The meeting builds on growing momentum in Saudi-Pakistani ties, particularly as Riyadh accelerates digital investments under Vision 2030 and Islamabad looks to boost exports and human capital in the digital economy.

Previous article
Prices of eggs, chicken lead fall in weekly inflation
Next article
Nike to cut China production for U.S. market over tariffs
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Automobile

Toyota global sales rise 6.9% year-on-year in May despite U.S. tariffs

Global production in May, however, declines by 0.7% from a year earlier, the first drop in five months

Meta may face daily EU fines over pay-or-consent model

Nike to cut China production for U.S. market over tariffs

Prices of eggs, chicken lead fall in weekly inflation

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.