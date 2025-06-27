Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to collaborate on AI, semiconductor training and digital infrastructure





Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to expand strategic cooperation in emerging technologies, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductor development, and cross-border digital infrastructure, following high-level talks between top IT officials from both countries.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja held a meeting with Saudi Minister for Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha to review bilateral digital cooperation and align priorities around connectivity, computing technologies, and regional integration.

According to a press release issued Friday, the two sides reaffirmed commitment to working jointly on the Pakistan Digital Corridor, which aims to link China and Central Asia through a network of digital infrastructure, data centres and fiber connectivity.

Minister Shaza Fatima announced that Pakistan has approved a Rs4.8 billion project under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to train more than 7,000 youth in semiconductor technologies, underscoring the country’s ambitions to enter the global chip supply chain. She also expressed strong support for Saudi Arabia’s National Semiconductor Hub (NSH), describing it as a promising platform for regional leadership in chip innovation.

The meeting also discussed collaboration under Saudi Arabia’s National Technology Development Program (NTDP), with both parties agreeing to encourage B2B partnerships between Saudi and Pakistani technology firms to foster innovation, investment, and job creation.

Shaza Fatima briefed the Saudi delegation on Pakistan’s recent cybersecurity advancements, and acknowledged the support of the country’s armed forces in maintaining digital and national security, especially amid shifting regional geopolitics.

Saudi Minister Al-Swaha conveyed best wishes for Pakistan’s digital and economic progress under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, and reiterated the Kingdom’s interest in deepening bilateral cooperation across science, technology, and innovation.

The meeting builds on growing momentum in Saudi-Pakistani ties, particularly as Riyadh accelerates digital investments under Vision 2030 and Islamabad looks to boost exports and human capital in the digital economy.