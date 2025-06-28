Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Daily losses from state-owned enterprises reach Rs1.9bn

Government grapples with deepening SOE crisis amid rising circular debt and governance gaps, Rs5.8tr cumulative loss flagged in CCoSOEs meeting

By Monitoring Desk

The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) has expressed alarm over the mounting financial losses in Pakistan’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which have reached a cumulative Rs5.8 trillion, including Rs342 billion in losses recorded in the second half of 2024 alone — translating into a daily drain of Rs1.9 billion on the national exchequer.

Chaired by Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, the committee observed that inefficiencies in power distribution companies (DISCOs), slow network expansion by the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), unfunded pension liabilities, and systemic governance issues continue to erode fiscal space and undermine investor confidence.

A biannual report presented by the Central Monitoring Unit of the Finance Division, covering the period from July to December 2024, painted a grim picture of the SOE landscape. Circular debt in the oil, gas, and power sectors has now surpassed Rs4.9 trillion, significantly hampering cash flows and asset valuations.

The government has extended over Rs600 billion in fiscal support to SOEs in the last six months in the form of subsidies, grants, and loans — equivalent to nearly 10% of total federal revenue receipts for the period. Additional fiscal stress is emerging from unfunded pension liabilities of around Rs1.7 trillion in DISCOs and railway entities, which remain off the formal balance sheets. Meanwhile, outstanding government guarantees have climbed to Rs2.2 trillion.

The committee raised concerns about widespread compliance lapses, particularly low disclosure of beneficial ownership under IFRS Section 30, and a lack of strategic coherence across business plans of public sector entities. Operational inefficiencies, poor cost controls, and governance lapses were flagged as urgent areas requiring structural reform.

Aurangzeb emphasised that directors representing the government on SOE boards must take a more active and informed role in addressing inefficiencies and aligning business strategies with national development priorities. He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to ensure financial discipline, transparency, and improved oversight of SOEs.

Several key administrative decisions were approved during the meeting. These included the appointment of a Chairman to the Board of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO); constitution of the Board of the Independent System Market Operator (ISMO); appointment of Independent Directors and Chairmen to Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), GENCO Holding Company Limited (GHCL), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), and the Power Information Technology Company (PITC); and reconstitution of the Board of the Energy Infrastructure Development and Management Company (EIDMC).

Separately, the committee also approved a summary submitted by the Ministry of Railways for the winding up of three underperforming subsidiaries: RAILCOP, PRACS, and PRFTC.

Federal ministers for Power, Maritime Affairs, and Science and Technology — Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, and Khalid Hussain Magsi, respectively — along with senior officials from relevant ministries, participated in the meeting.

The finance minister concluded by underscoring the urgency of aligning SOE reforms with broader economic recovery efforts and stressed the need for a coordinated, time-bound strategy to address deep-rooted inefficiencies across public sector enterprises.

Previous article
Fixed charges hiked for domestic gas consumers; average 10% tariff increase for power and industry
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

PSX stands out among top global stock markets in FY25

Remarkable rally was driven by aggressive monetary easing, improved market liquidity, and unlocking of fundamental value across key sectors, says AHL

Stocks outperform all other asset classes in FY25, posting over 55% return: report

petrol price.

Fuel prices in Pakistan expected to rise from July 1 amid volatile global trends

PDWP approves Rs31.22 billion for 16 major development projects in Punjab

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.