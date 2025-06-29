Sign inSubscribe
Hanif Abbasi unveils 60-day plan to modernise Pakistan Railways

Government is prioritising the railway sector’s development to support the national economy, says Hanif Abbasi

By Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Sunday outlined a roadmap for modernising Pakistan Railways, aiming to transform the network into an efficient and passenger-focused system within 60 days.

Speaking at Lahore Railway Station after arriving from Rawalpindi, Abbasi said the government is prioritising the railway sector’s development to support the national economy.

The upgrade of the critical Karachi–Rohri section will begin in the first phase, with plans to expand the modernisation to the entire network. Abbasi said the ML-1 project could have been made operational earlier using local resources if a similar approach had been adopted in the past.

Rawalpindi and Taxila stations have been handed over to the Punjab Tourism Development Corporation for improvement. Escalators have been installed at Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Taxila, while elevators will be added to improve accessibility.

A green initiative has also been launched in collaboration with the Punjab Forest Department, planting trees along the Shahdara–Kot Lakhpat track.

A pilot project will offer free Wi-Fi at 40 stations. Cleanliness at Lahore, Raiwind, and Lahore Cantt stations has been outsourced, with plans to outsource washing lines from Rawalpindi by September 30. Other station services, including washrooms, waiting halls, and dining areas, will also be outsourced to align with global standards.

The rising demand for rail freight has prompted the ministry to invite private companies to operate their own freight coaches. Food quality at stations and on trains will be monitored by provincial food authorities.

Abbasi announced that special saloons previously reserved for government officials will now be available to the public, with officials required to pay for travel. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate an upgraded Business Train on July 19 in Lahore.

The train will feature 28 digital coaches, free Wi-Fi, and an international-standard dining car.

To support railway staff, a porter welfare package is being prepared in collaboration with the Akhuwat Foundation. Foreign tours for railway officers have been banned, and those on extended leave have been told to report back or vacate government housing.

The ministry is finalising agreements with the Punjab government and the Punjab Information Technology Board to accelerate the upgrade process. Funds have been allocated for the Lahore–Rawalpindi track, and the construction of bridges, underpasses, and fencing is planned to improve safety.

Talks are also being held with the Sindh government to implement similar improvements. Abbasi expressed dissatisfaction with the “Rabita” app and directed that its issues be addressed. He also criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government over service delivery and cited growing public discontent, particularly after the Swat incident.

