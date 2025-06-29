Prime Minister announces end to PTV fee in power bills

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday announced the removal of the Pakistan Television (PTV) license fee from electricity bills nationwide.

The announcement was made during the launch event of the “Apna Meter, Apni Reading” mobile application in Islamabad.

The PTV fee, previously included in monthly electricity bills, was a regular charge for consumers across the country. The decision to abolish it comes as part of the government’s efforts to reduce the financial burden on electricity users.

While announcing the move, the prime minister highlighted broader reforms in the energy sector aimed at improving transparency and efficiency. He also said that the rights of electricity consumers would be protected as part of the reform process.

The prime minister said the broader goal of ongoing reforms is to lower electricity costs for both industrial and household consumers, while maintaining fiscal stability. He added that energy reforms, including negotiations with independent power producers and falling international oil prices, have contributed to recent reductions in power tariffs.

Mr. Sharif urged the Ministry of Energy to oversee the rollout of the application across the country and instructed the Ministry of Information to ensure public awareness and engagement with the new system.