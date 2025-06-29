USF launches 7 new broadband and OFC projects worth Rs 7.49 billion in 12 districts

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Directors of the Universal Service Fund (USF) has approved seven new projects worth PKR 7.49 billion aimed at expanding broadband and fiber optic connectivity in underserved and unserved regions of Pakistan.

According to details, the 98th meeting of the USF Board was held at the USF Head Office, chaired by Mr. Zarar Hasham Khan, Secretary of the Ministry of IT & Telecommunication (MoIT&T). The meeting was attended by Member Telecom Mr. M. Jahanzeb Rahim, Mr. Muhammad Yousuf, CEO USF Chaudhry Mudassar Naveed, and Ms. Ayla Majid, who joined via video link.

During the meeting, Mr. Zarar Hasham Khan noted that the Ministry is focused on expanding digital connectivity across the country through timely execution of both new and ongoing projects. He emphasized the importance of meeting targets and maintaining progress across initiatives being implemented by USF.

CEO USF, Chaudhry Mudassar Naveed, provided a detailed briefing on completed, ongoing, and planned projects. The Board discussed the progress and challenges in delivering telecom services in remote and rural areas and emphasized the role of these projects in improving infrastructure for the IT and telecom sectors.

As per the decisions taken, the Board approved the award of seven projects to the lowest bidders in accordance with procurement procedures. These include two Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) projects worth over PKR 5.65 billion, which will extend 940 kilometers of cable in Sanghar and Jhang districts.

These projects are expected to provide high-speed internet access to approximately 2.8 million people across 113 towns and union councils.

The Sanghar OFC project will cover 415 kilometers, while the Jhang project will extend 525 kilometers. Both are designed to enhance broadband availability in these regions, helping address digital infrastructure gaps.

In addition, five broadband service projects—worth over PKR 1.83 billion—have been awarded to extend 4G mobile broadband to more than 0.965 million people in 347 mauzas across 10 districts. These districts include Attock, Khushab, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, Badin, and Abbottabad.

The Board highlighted the potential of these projects to improve digital access, enable better connectivity in rural areas, and support broader socio-economic development.